Eaton Vance Management Raises Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 658,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.10% of Fiserv worth $74,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Fiserv by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Fiserv by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.72.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $123.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.40 and a 1-year high of $126.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $2,303,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 270,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,140,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

