Credit Suisse AG Purchases 29,660 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 29,660 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACCO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in ACCO Brands by 7,735.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 654,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 645,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ACCO Brands by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,571,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,976,000 after buying an additional 620,550 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 576,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after buying an additional 393,410 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,519,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,740,000 after buying an additional 277,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 208,444 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $807.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $9.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.69 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.37%. Equities research analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

Several research firms have commented on ACCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

In related news, CEO Boris Elisman sold 94,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $797,529.60. Also, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 8,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $81,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,393. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,818 shares of company stock valued at $923,217 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

