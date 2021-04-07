Credit Suisse AG Has $964,000 Stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,238 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of RadNet worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,540,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000,000 after purchasing an additional 156,933 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in shares of RadNet by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,027,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,678,000 after acquiring an additional 82,851 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RadNet by 19.3% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after acquiring an additional 107,154 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP increased its position in shares of RadNet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 650,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,093,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of RadNet by 113.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 204,363 shares during the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $761,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 335,160 shares in the company, valued at $7,296,433.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John V. Crues sold 10,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $238,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 435,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,367,940.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,575 in the last quarter. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.72. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.09 and a beta of 1.52. RadNet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $25.49.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The medical research company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). RadNet had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $308.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

