Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Position Decreased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,484 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.53% of Varex Imaging worth $9,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 40.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 47,375 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 168,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 15,362 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 118,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 23,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

VREX stock opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $851.82 million, a P/E ratio of -38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.81. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $26.66.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.97 million. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $101,866.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,025.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Varex Imaging Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

