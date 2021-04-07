Credit Suisse AG Sells 19,943 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,123 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,943 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,324,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,034,000 after purchasing an additional 136,143 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 274.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 175,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 128,447 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 43.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 331,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 101,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,795,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,972,000 after purchasing an additional 86,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the third quarter worth about $869,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

In related news, CEO George Laverne Wilson sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $556,776.00. Also, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $355,366.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,587 shares of company stock worth $4,640,230. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NX opened at $27.19 on Wednesday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $27.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average of $22.54. The firm has a market cap of $914.67 million, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.66.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $230.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Quanex Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NX. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

Featured Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.