Credit Suisse AG Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VONG. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $258.18 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $159.20 and a 12 month high of $262.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th.

