Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.30 Million

Brokerages expect Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) to post $82.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $83.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $81.00 million. Cactus posted sales of $154.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cactus will report full year sales of $383.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $367.00 million to $409.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $511.41 million, with estimates ranging from $450.16 million to $551.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $68.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.88 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WHD. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research cut Cactus from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cactus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

WHD opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. Cactus has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $39.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 2.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Cactus’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

In other news, VP Steven Bender sold 192,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $5,890,803.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 192,825 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,803.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cadent Energy Partners Ii Lp sold 4,111,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $125,598,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,236,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,416,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,616,399 shares of company stock worth $232,705,589 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Cactus by 341.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cactus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cactus during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

