Tervita Co. (TSE:TEV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tervita Co. (TSE:TEV) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Tervita from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$4.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on Tervita from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Tervita from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. ATB Capital cut Tervita from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Tervita from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Tervita alerts:

TSE:TEV opened at C$4.59 on Wednesday. Tervita has a twelve month low of C$1.69 and a twelve month high of C$5.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 450.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.02. The company has a market cap of C$530.86 million and a P/E ratio of -12.14.

Tervita (TSE:TEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.06) by C$0.87. The company had revenue of C$381.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tervita will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tervita

Tervita Corporation operates as an environmentally focused waste service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and purchases and sells oil volumes with treatment, recovery, terminalling, and disposal services.

Recommended Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Tervita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tervita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.