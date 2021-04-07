Chargepoint (NYSE:CHPT) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.00 and last traded at $31.42. Approximately 30,735 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,433,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.84.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Chargepoint in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Chargepoint in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Chargepoint Company Profile (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Chargepoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chargepoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.