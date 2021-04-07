Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) shares rose 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.69 and last traded at $16.69. Approximately 18,697 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,016,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.97.

Several equities analysts have commented on AQN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 27.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.1551 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 98.41%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $121,333,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,581,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,478,000 after buying an additional 4,813,480 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,546,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,277,000 after buying an additional 1,327,930 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 302.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 594,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after buying an additional 446,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $6,288,000. Institutional investors own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

