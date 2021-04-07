Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) were up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.73 and last traded at $20.69. Approximately 244,509 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 19,574,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.91.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of -65.96 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 322.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Keith Koci acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,824,943.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 947.8% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 15,000,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,568,400 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,657,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,833,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,002,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at $7,286,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

