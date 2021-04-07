Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.73.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company.

In related news, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $183,623.10. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 88,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $4,352,409.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,013,077.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,923 shares of company stock worth $7,728,390 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 566,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,585,000 after buying an additional 218,982 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 547.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 365,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,478,000 after buying an additional 308,770 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth $20,073,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth $11,769,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 23,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

NOVA stock opened at $37.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.29. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.41 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

