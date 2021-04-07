Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)’s share price was down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.55 and last traded at $40.55. Approximately 843 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 123,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.57.

IMCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.

Get Immunocore alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.26.

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.