Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 602,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,630 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $10,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,733,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,459,000 after buying an additional 519,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 130.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 375,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 212,659 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 788,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,692,000 after acquiring an additional 121,203 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 120,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 507,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 98,138 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VECO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veeco Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

VECO opened at $21.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average of $17.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $23.13.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $138.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.27 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

