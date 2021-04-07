Northern Trust Corp Has $10.36 Million Holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,906 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,641 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.11% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $10,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,346 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,471 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,740 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. 29.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AU shares. Morgan Stanley lowered AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Renaissance Capital raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.26.

AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average of $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.99. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $38.50.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.4805 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.66%.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.