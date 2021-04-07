Charles J. Casamento Sells 3,000 Shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Stock

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $106,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,730.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Charles J. Casamento also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total value of $100,890.00.

NASDAQ:RLMD opened at $37.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.20 and a 200 day moving average of $34.29. The company has a market capitalization of $631.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 0.53. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $54.00.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.20). On average, research analysts anticipate that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RLMD shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLMD. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,373,000 after purchasing an additional 17,550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

