James R. Mountain Sells 7,500 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Stock

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) CFO James R. Mountain sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $92,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,526.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.07. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $12.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.83%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is 52.86%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. 54.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

