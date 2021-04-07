Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $10,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,193,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,587,000 after purchasing an additional 168,226 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HealthStream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 89,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 36,265 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 19,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 52.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 16,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HealthStream stock opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $697.59 million, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average is $21.84. HealthStream, Inc. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $26.63.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $61.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSTM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HealthStream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other HealthStream news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $94,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,247. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

