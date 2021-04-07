Andrew H. Rubenstein Sells 14,077 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $155,269.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,212,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,460,632.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $15.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -33.09 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accel Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.70.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACEL. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 19.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 19,459 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 8.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,919,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,269,000 after purchasing an additional 136,797 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 27.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 717,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 153,708 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 936.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 393,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 355,703 shares in the last quarter. 47.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

