Andrew H. Rubenstein Sells 14,077 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $155,269.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,212,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,460,632.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of Accel Entertainment stock opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $15.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -33.09 and a beta of 1.27.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accel Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.70.
About Accel Entertainment
Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
