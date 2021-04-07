Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) CEO Sells $132,707.16 in Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) CEO John W. Swygert sold 1,517 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $132,707.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,646.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

OLLI stock opened at $89.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.06. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $123.52. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.74 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OLLI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,880,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,101,000 after buying an additional 127,576 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,835,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,381,000 after buying an additional 53,169 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,193,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,620,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,079,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,272,000 after buying an additional 70,926 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,061,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,832,000 after buying an additional 84,298 shares during the period.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

