Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) CEO Sells $132,707.16 in Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) CEO John W. Swygert sold 1,517 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $132,707.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,646.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
OLLI stock opened at $89.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.06. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $123.52. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.74 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,880,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,101,000 after buying an additional 127,576 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,835,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,381,000 after buying an additional 53,169 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,193,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,620,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,079,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,272,000 after buying an additional 70,926 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,061,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,832,000 after buying an additional 84,298 shares during the period.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.
