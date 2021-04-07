Citigroup Inc. Acquires 194 Shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $335,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRN opened at $103.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.99. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $110.00.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

