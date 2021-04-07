Northern Trust Corp Sells 35,666 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 705,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,666 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $11,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 170.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNFI. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays lowered United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

United Natural Foods stock opened at $34.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.79 and its 200-day moving average is $22.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.51. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $41.37.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other United Natural Foods news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $598,655.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,113.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher P. Testa sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $792,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 29,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

