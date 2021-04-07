Citigroup Inc. Buys 1,177 Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) by 240.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in IES were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IESC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IES by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,766,000 after buying an additional 133,744 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of IES by 8.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 67,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of IES by 10,018.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 106,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 105,092 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IES by 295.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 102,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of IES by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $462,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,945,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 2,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $150,162.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,316 shares of company stock worth $802,435. 61.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:IESC opened at $53.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.31. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $55.30.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded IES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

