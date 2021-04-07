Citigroup Inc. Raises Position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 297.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Titan Machinery stock opened at $26.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.21. Titan Machinery Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $608.25 million, a P/E ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

In other news, COO Bryan J. Knutson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $99,045.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,869.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

