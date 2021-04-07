Citigroup Inc. Boosts Position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 199.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in VSE were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 6.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in VSE during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSEC opened at $40.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $515.92 million, a P/E ratio of 407.24 and a beta of 1.64. VSE Co. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $44.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $150.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.00 million. VSE had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 0.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that VSE Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.75%.

Several research firms have commented on VSEC. William Blair assumed coverage on VSE in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of VSE from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VSE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

