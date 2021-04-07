Barclays PLC Sells 3,649 Shares of NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in NantHealth were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NH. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in NantHealth by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 12,856 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in NantHealth by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in NantHealth by 40.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in NantHealth by 73.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NH stock opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $375.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.83. NantHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.13.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts forecast that NantHealth, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NantHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, COO Ronald Allen Louks sold 80,000 shares of NantHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $296,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States and internationally. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

