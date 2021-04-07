Citigroup Inc. Has $69,000 Stake in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) by 450.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,534 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Maiden were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MHLD. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in Maiden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Maiden by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Maiden by 130.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 43,460 shares during the period. 23.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MHLD opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $295.43 million, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average is $2.16.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.41 million during the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 5.24%.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Maiden from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Maiden Profile

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.

