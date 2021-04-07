Citigroup Inc. Acquires 853 Shares of XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) by 105.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in XOMA were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in XOMA by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 477,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,053,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of XOMA by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of XOMA by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in XOMA in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XOMA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of XOMA from $30.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

XOMA stock opened at $39.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.76. XOMA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.48 and a fifty-two week high of $46.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.68). XOMA had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 102.23%. The business had revenue of $27.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that XOMA Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XOMA news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 569,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $21,857,412.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

