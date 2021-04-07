Rhumbline Advisers Raises Position in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,269 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of ACNB worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in ACNB by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ACNB by 4.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ACNB by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACNB by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 486,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ACNB by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares during the period. 22.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACNB stock opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.12. ACNB Co. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $33.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.70 and its 200 day moving average is $25.70.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%.

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

