Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Holdings Raised by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 218.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Kimball Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimball Electronics by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Kimball Electronics by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 26,738 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kimball Electronics in a report on Monday, March 15th.

KE opened at $25.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $647.88 million, a PE ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.07. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 2.33%.

In related news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $92,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 200,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,309,171.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $268,030. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

