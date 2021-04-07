Rhumbline Advisers Buys 5,368 Shares of Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,734 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Capstar Financial were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSTR. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Capstar Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Capstar Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Capstar Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 32.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $19.13. The stock has a market cap of $399.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average is $13.84.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $34.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.89 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

In related news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $40,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 257,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,175,946.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $119,600 over the last quarter. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Capstar Financial from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on Capstar Financial in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capstar Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.