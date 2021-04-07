Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) had its price target hoisted by Roth Capital from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TPTX. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.00.

NASDAQ TPTX opened at $82.36 on Tuesday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $43.16 and a 52 week high of $141.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.42.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 28,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total value of $2,861,982.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,275.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yi Larson sold 15,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total transaction of $1,941,081.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,517 shares of company stock valued at $19,120,628. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

