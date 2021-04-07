Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Applied Therapeutics were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 1,399.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,638 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $799,000. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stacy J. Kanter purchased 6,500 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $148,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $297,180. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $34,693.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,400.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,815 shares of company stock valued at $550,824 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APLT opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $441.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.10.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.19. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that is in phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia; AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and AT-003 that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment diabetic retinopathy.

