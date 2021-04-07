9,302 Shares in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at about $673,000.

MediaAlpha stock opened at $37.26 on Wednesday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $70.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.01.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on MediaAlpha from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

In other MediaAlpha news, VP Serge Topjian sold 29,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $1,333,334.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,990.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Lance Martinez sold 26,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $1,175,201.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,727.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,758,801 shares of company stock valued at $125,665,485 in the last quarter.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

