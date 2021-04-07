Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 975 Shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.06% of Pulse Biosciences worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 18,503 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 180.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 21,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Pulse Biosciences from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of PLSE stock opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $45.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.88.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.09). Analysts forecast that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

