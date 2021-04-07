Rhumbline Advisers Raises Position in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Ames National worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATLO. WBI Investments purchased a new position in Ames National during the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ames National during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ames National by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 617,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,839,000 after acquiring an additional 27,901 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ames National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Ames National by 3,230.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

ATLO opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $234.92 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.71. Ames National Co. has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $27.90.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) last released its earnings results on Saturday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.72 million for the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 9.17%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits of various types comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

