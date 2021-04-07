Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 22,047 Shares of BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,047 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.54% of BGSF worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BGSF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,969,000 after buying an additional 31,047 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in BGSF during the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in BGSF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 456,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BGSF by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 15,197 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 27,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares in the last quarter. 46.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BGSF alerts:

BGSF stock opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $148.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average of $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. BGSF, Inc. has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $16.91.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). BGSF had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BGSF, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BGSF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BGSF from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

About BGSF

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF).

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.