Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 6,100 Shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Investar were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISTR. Strs Ohio grew its position in Investar by 162.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Investar by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investar during the 4th quarter worth $1,672,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Investar by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 593,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ISTR shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Investar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Investar stock opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Investar Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $23.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.98 million, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.21 and a 200-day moving average of $16.86.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.30 million. Investar had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 12.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that Investar Holding Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Investar’s payout ratio is 15.47%.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides various commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

