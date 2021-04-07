Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Global X China Consumer ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHIQ. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $819,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X China Consumer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $493,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global X China Consumer ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 1,374.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 184,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after buying an additional 171,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000.

CHIQ opened at $34.58 on Wednesday. Global X China Consumer ETF has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $43.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.47.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

