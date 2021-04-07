Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Stock Holdings Increased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) by 50.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of Autolus Therapeutics worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AUTL. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $450,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 26.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 37,879 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 115.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,999 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 10,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUTL opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $17.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average is $9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.75.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.06). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,652.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. On average, research analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AUTL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Autolus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.22.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

