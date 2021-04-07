SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 68.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $419,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 24,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 108,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 20,134 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 482,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 41,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Shares of SITC opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.06 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $14.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.21.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 34.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $9.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SITE Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.61.

SITE Centers Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.