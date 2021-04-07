Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 25,029 Shares of Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) by 207.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,029 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Meridian were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRBK. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Meridian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Meridian by 78.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,049 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meridian by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares in the last quarter. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 6th.

MRBK opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.94. The firm has a market cap of $159.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.49. Meridian Co. has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $27.96.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.64. Meridian had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $44.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meridian Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Meridian’s payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Meridian Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and middle market businesses primarily in southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware, and southern New Jersey. The company offers non-interest and interest checking deposits and time deposits, as well as money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits.

