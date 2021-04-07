Azmi Nabulsi Sells 9,353 Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 9,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $337,736.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Azmi Nabulsi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Azmi Nabulsi sold 5,147 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $193,372.79.

On Monday, March 1st, Azmi Nabulsi sold 5,373 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $246,352.05.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Azmi Nabulsi sold 14,500 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $578,405.00.

NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $38.18 on Wednesday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.47 and a twelve month high of $64.54. The company has a quick ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.32.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.57). On average, analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,938,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,396,000 after purchasing an additional 369,640 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,273,000 after buying an additional 73,968 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $10,941,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $8,224,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PHAT shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phathom Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.20.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

