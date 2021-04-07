Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.04 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) will report $3.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.99 billion. Advance Auto Parts posted sales of $2.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full year sales of $10.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.14 billion to $10.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.43 billion to $10.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on AAP shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stephens upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.64.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,250,000 after buying an additional 27,136 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,009,000 after purchasing an additional 45,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAP opened at $183.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $97.48 and a 12-month high of $187.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

