Steven S. Sintros Sells 982 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Stock

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 982 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $217,895.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,902,379.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:UNF opened at $223.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.03. UniFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $145.96 and a 1 year high of $258.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $237.21 and a 200-day moving average of $208.81.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $251.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $248.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in UniFirst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in UniFirst during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.