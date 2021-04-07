Shelly Radue Ibach Sells 2,930 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Stock

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $424,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $133.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.13 and its 200-day moving average is $92.09. Sleep Number Co. has a 52 week low of $19.93 and a 52 week high of $151.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.66. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. The firm had revenue of $567.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.55 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNBR shares. Bank of America downgraded Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sleep Number currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

