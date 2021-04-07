Mark A. Collar Sells 3,000 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $195,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,736,586.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $65.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.89. AtriCure, Inc. has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $68.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.85.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.96 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,820,000 after acquiring an additional 29,179 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth $1,571,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at $686,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,035,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on AtriCure from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on AtriCure from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.13.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.