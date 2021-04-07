Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) Senior Officer Sells C$275,600.00 in Stock

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.00, for a total value of C$275,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,050 shares in the company, valued at C$55,650.

TSE PBL opened at C$52.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$48.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Pollard Banknote Limited has a one year low of C$13.77 and a one year high of C$62.90. The firm has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 40.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Pollard Banknote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$41.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

