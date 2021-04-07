Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 67.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,585 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 542,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,772,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 375,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,525,000 after acquiring an additional 59,035 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FREL opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a one year low of $19.69 and a one year high of $28.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.38.

