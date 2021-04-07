Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 5,550 Price Target at Barclays

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) has been given a GBX 5,550 ($72.51) price objective by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RIO. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,750 ($101.25) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. Oddo Bhf reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,090 ($66.50) to GBX 5,740 ($74.99) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,626.67 ($73.51).

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 5,691 ($74.35) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,837.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,374.92. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3,519 ($45.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,561 ($85.72). The company has a market capitalization of £92.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,946 ($77.68), for a total transaction of £297.30 ($388.42).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

